CAO first round offers released, jump in students receiving top preferences

Muireann Duffy

Over 57,000 students around the country have received their first round offers from the CAO.

The system offers places in third-level institutions based on the points the student achieved in their Leaving Certificate, the results of which were released last Friday.

The Department of Further and Higher Education confirmed 82 per cent of applicants received one of their top three preference courses, up from 79 per cent last year. Just over half (54 per cent) received their first choice.

Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris congratulated those who have received an offer shortly after they were released at 2pm.

Congratulations to all students receiving a college offer today through CAO. 2,200+ offers this year than last. More students receiving their 1st preference choice & more students receiving one of their top 3 choices. Good progress! — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) September 8, 2022

"This cohort of students completed most of their Leaving Cert cycle under the cloud of Covid-19, and all the challenges to learning that brought.

"They showed incredible drive, understanding and flexibility to ensure the system worked, and for that I want to thank them, and of course their teachers," Mr Harris said.

Students receive an offer for their highest-preference course for which they met the entry/points requirement. However, this may not be the case for all of as the volume of students meeting the entry-requirements for high-point courses has increased dramatically due to grade inflation over the last two years.

As a result, some courses, including medicine and dentistry, are expected to use a lottery system to determine who receives a place.

Students have until Wednesday, September 14th at 3pm to accept or decline their offer. Round two offers will then be released on Monday, September 19th at 10am.