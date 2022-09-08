Thu, 08 Sep, 2022 - 11:13

'The hand of friendship': Charlie Bird thanks Dunnes Stores staff after breakdown

Taking to Twitter he said : "This is a difficult tweet for me to send, but I want to thank the two ladies who comforted me in Dunnes Stores in Cornelscourt this afternoon.
Former RTÉ broadcaster Charlie Bird has thanked the staff at Dunnes Stores Cornelscourt, Dún Laoghaire for comforting him after he broke down crying.

Bird said it is one of the symptoms of motor neurone disease (MND) and singled out the two women who consoled him on Wednesday afternoon.

"I was having one of my awful crying moments, which is a symptom of my MND. The hand of friendship helped me so much. Thanks."

Bird was diagnosed with MND last year and since then has raised more than €3 million for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and mental health charity Pieta.

As part of the Climb With Charlie campaign he climbed Croagh Patrick and encouraged others to climb a mountain near them to raise vital funds for the charities.

More recently he thanked people for showing their support as he has been "really struggling at present."

Writing on Twitter he said: "This time last year I didn't think I would make my 73rd birthday but just over a week to go I will. Roll on Christmas and Brucie thanks everyone, the love is amazing."

