Building and construction output down 4.5% in 2022 - CSO

The volume of production in construction decreased by 4.5 per cent in the second quarter of 2022 compared with the first quarter, according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

On an annual basis, there was a 3.2 per cent increase in volume recorded.

The largest reduction occurred in the Non-Residential Building sector with a decrease of 6.7 per cent in the seasonally adjusted volume index between Quarter one of 2022 and Quarter two.

The Residential Building sector reduced its volume of output by 2.9 per cent on a seasonally adjusted basis.

The Civil Engineering sector declined by 0.9 pe cent in the seasonally adjusted volume index.

The seasonally adjusted value index for All Building and Construction increased by 3.0 per cent on a quarterly basis and grew by 12.6 per cent on an annual basis.

Seasonally Adjusted Volume of Production by Quarter and Type. Photo: Central Statistics Office (CSO)

Shane O’Sullivan, Statistician in the Business Statistics Division, said: “The volume of production in construction decreased by 4.5 per cent in Quarter 2 2022 when compared with Quarter 1 2022 on a seasonally adjusted basis.

“On an annual basis there was an increase in production volume of 3.2 per cent. It must be noted that non-essential constructions sites were reopened on a phased basis in Quarter 2 2021 after non-essential sites were prohibited from operating at the beginning of Quarter 1 2021.

“With regards to pre-pandemic levels, there was a reduction of 9.8 per cent in construction activity from Quarter 2 2019 to Quarter 2 2022. During the same period the value of construction increased by 8.5 per cent.

“Of the Civil, Non-Residential and Residential construction sectors, the Non-Residential sector had the largest quarterly contraction of 6.7 per cent in the seasonally adjusted volume index when compared with Quarter 1 2022.

“This contrasts to a 2.9 per cent decrease in the Residential sector and a 0.9 per cent reduction in the Civil sector. During the same period there was a 3 per cent increase in the seasonally adjusted value index for construction. On an annual basis the value index increased by 12.6 per cent.”