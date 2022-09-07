New pay rates announced for childcare staff

More than 70 per cent of childcare and early learning staff are set for a pay increase from September 15th.

The new pay structure will provide for new minimum hourly rates of pay for various roles in the early years sector.

The pay ranges from €13 per hour to €17.25 per hour, with graduates on the higher end of the scale.

The Employment Regulation Orders will apply to about 27,000 staff.

Early years educators/ school-age childcare practitioners will now receive €13 per hour, and lead educators and co-ordinators will receive €14 per hour.

The rate for a graduate early years lead educator and graduate school-age childcare co-ordinator will increase to €15.50 per hour.

Deputy managers will receive €15.70 per hour, while mangers will receive €16.50 per hour and graduate managers will receive €17.25 per hour.

The pay agreement is part of the Government’s €221 million Core Funding Scheme, announced as part of Budget 2022, and will be the first ever minimum rates of pay for roles in the early learning and childcare sector.

The order will see increases in funding to early learning and childcare services to support improvements in staff wages, alongside a commitment to freeze parental fees.

Minister of State for Employment Damien English said: “I am very pleased to approve these Employment Regulation Orders which will commence on the 15th of September 2022.

“The proposals submitted to me will apply to some 27,000 staff and are a welcome acknowledgement of the importance of the work carried out by everyone working in the early learning and childcare sector”.