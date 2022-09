A man has been arrested in connection with organised crime in the Sligo/Leitrim area.

The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested and charged on Wednesday morning in Sligo.

Ten people have been arrested so far in connection with this investigation. However, this is the second person to be charged as part of the investigation.

The man is expected to appear before Loughrea District Court sitting in Ballinasloe on Wednesday morning.

Investigations are ongoing.