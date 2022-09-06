Tue, 06 Sep, 2022 - 14:26

Increase in potentially-deadly E Coli bacteria in mid-west

More than 20 cases of Verotoxigenic E Coli or VTEC have been notified in the mid-west between July 31st to August 27th.
Increase in potentially-deadly E Coli bacteria in mid-west

David Raleigh

The Department of Public Health said it is investigating the circumstances behind a “noticeable increase” of cases of a potentially-deadly bacteria, Verotoxigenic E Coli or (VTEC), in the Mid-West region.

According to provisional data published by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) for 2022, there were more than 20 VTEC cases notified in the region between July 31st and August 27th, “including a number of hospitalisations”, said a spokesman for Public Health Mid West.

In addition to causing severe stomach pains and diarrhoea, VTEC can cause a serious condition known as Haemolytic Uremic Syndrome (HUS), which results in the breakdown of red blood cells and kidney failure.

“A small number of HUS cases have been confirmed,” said the spokesman.

“Between 5-10 per cent of VTEC cases, particularly children under five and the elderly, will suffer from HUS, with some requiring dialysis. 5 per cent of people who develop this serious condition may die.”

“Our multidisciplinary Public Health teams have managed and investigated outbreaks and cases in households and in rural settings, particularly on or near farms, and sites with access to a private well supply, and sources of infection are under investigation.”

VTEC can be prevented by effective treatment of private water wells and hand-washing, explained the spokesman.

Water supply

“If your private well water is not treated, the water you are drinking could be contaminated and cause illness. There are a number of ways you can treat you well, and you may able to avail of local authority grants to support treatment.”

He also advised people to use warm water and soap to wash their hands when on or near farm settings/petting zoos; before and after preparing and eating food; after using a toilet or nappies.

The spokesman also urged people to “thoroughly wash raw vegetables before eating, and always cook meat fully”.

Farm animals particularly cattle, carry VTEC in their bowels and can pass the bacteria to humans through direct contact or their surrounding environment; from eating unwashed or undercooked contaminated food; from drinking water from contaminated wells.

The bacteria can also be spread by people infected with VTEC “such as in household or childcare settings where there is nappy changing or shared toilet facilities”.

Cases

“Over the past 10 years, the Department of Public Health Mid-West has been notified of approximately 1,250 cases of VTEC in the Mid-West region, with the highest number of cases (164) in 2021. The region (Clare, Limerick and North Tipperary) has one of the highest rates of VTEC in Ireland, and Ireland has one of the highest rates in Europe.”

Dr Mai Mannix, Area Director for Public Health Mid-West, said that, “while it is not unusual to see an increase in VTEC cases during the warm period, many infections can be preventable by effective hand washing around farms and petting zoos, and the treatment of your private well”.

“While it can last in the human system for a number of days, it can take weeks—sometimes months—to clear the infection,” said Dr Mannix.

“Not only can it cause severe illness, there can be a wider, disruptive burden associated with the disease to individuals, households, and sometimes businesses,” she added.

More in this section

Teacher Enoch Burke jailed for refusing to comply with court injunction Teacher Enoch Burke jailed for refusing to comply with court injunction
Flowers and candles left at home of siblings who died in violent incident Flowers and candles left at home of siblings who died in violent incident
All landlords should be 'acutely aware' of obligations to tenants – Minister All landlords should be 'acutely aware' of obligations to tenants – Minister
health protection surveillance centredepartment of healthmid-westbacteriahaemolytic uremic syndrome (hus)verotoxigenic e colivtec
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more