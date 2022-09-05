Mon, 05 Sep, 2022 - 16:43

Data Protection Commissioner fines Instagram €405m

The watchdog said it will publish further details on its investigation next week
The State's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC) has fined Instagram €405 million over breaching the privacy rights of children.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, an investigation by the DPC found the social media platform allowed children aged 13-17 to set up 'business' accounts.

The watchdog said phone numbers and email addresses of some children were publicly accessible at times, while some profiles were 'public' by default rather than 'private'.

The decision was made on Friday with the full details of the investigation to be published next week.

The probe into Facebook Ireland Limited began on September 21st, 2020 following information provided to the DPC by a third-party, in addition to processing identified by the watchdog.

