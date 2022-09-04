Sun, 04 Sep, 2022 - 12:52

Torrential rain causes flooding and disruption as Met Éireann issues new warning

Heavy downpours are expected on Sunday evening in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford
Met Éireann has issued a fresh warning for heavy rain after flooding affected some parts of the country overnight.

Heavy downpours are expected on Sunday evening in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

The status yellow warning comes into effect at 6pm on Sunday until 1am on Monday.

The forecaster said there was a risk of spot flooding in some areas.

The warning comes after flooding hit parts of Donegal and Dublin following torrential downpours overnight.

The road between Letterkenny and Fintown is closed due to flooding at Glenswilly near the national school, about 10km outside Letterkenny.

Donegal County Council staff are attending the scene.

In Dublin, the city council reported spot flooding at several locations including Portland Place, Seville Place and Merrion Road. There were also reports of flooding on Grand Canal Street on the city’s south side.

Much of the country was under a status orange rainfall warning between 4am and 8am on Sunday.

The rainy weather came as about 70,000 people made their way to Stradbally for Electric Picnic, the largest music festival in Ireland.

Campers struggled with the wet weather on Friday night and Saturday and have faced muddy campsites throughout the weekend.

Electric Picnic festival is taking place this weekend in Stradbally, Co Laois. Photo: PA

Fans were warned to protect themselves from the heavy showers on Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

Those staying on campsites have had to wrap up sleeping bags, clothes and seal up tents to avoid a wash-out.

Despite the poor weather, many groups of friends and families made their way to different stages and tents to see the various acts.

Dermot Kennedy, Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys were the headline acts at the festival.

Other big acts include Snow Patrol, Denise Chaila, Megan Thee Stallion, and Picture This.


