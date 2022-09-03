Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 12:29

Met Éireann issues warning for 'intense rainfall' in 13 counties

Electric Picnic: The rainy weather comes as more than 70,000 people attend the festival in Stradbally, Co Laois.
Met Éireann issues warning for 'intense rainfall' in 13 counties

Tomas Doherty

Met Éireann has issued a warning for intense rainfall up to 50mm on Sunday morning across 13 counties.

The forecaster said heavy downpours and squalls are likely in counties Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.

The status orange warning will be in place from 4am to 8am on Sunday, with a less severe yellow warning issued for the rest of the country overnight from Saturday.

The rainy weather comes as more than 70,000 people attend Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois.

In Northern Ireland, a yellow warning for rain is in place until midnight on Saturday and between 2am and 11am on Sunday.

The UK Met Office also warned “torrential” downpours meant some flooding of homes and businesses was likely while there could also be disruption to power supplies and transport.

There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes.

More in this section

Man who stored Lyra McKee murder gun insists he had no role in her killing Man who stored Lyra McKee murder gun insists he had no role in her killing
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Maros Sefcovic: UK's Protocol Bill is damaging trust and respect with EU Maros Sefcovic: UK's Protocol Bill is damaging trust and respect with EU
weathermet eireannrainweather warningireland weatherelectric picnic weather
Electric Picnic weather: Heavy rain hits campers as Met Éireann issues new warning

Electric Picnic weather: Heavy rain hits campers as Met Éireann issues new warning

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more