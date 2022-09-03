Sat, 03 Sep, 2022 - 13:18

Pedestrian (70s) dies after being struck by SUV

The incident occurred in Co Waterford on Thursday morning.
By Cate McCurry, PA

A pedestrian has died after he was struck by an SUV driver in Co Waterford.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision on the N25 at Kinsalebeg at about 10.15am on Thursday.

The man, aged in his 70s, was taken to Cork University Hospital but he later died.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling on the N25 between Dungarvan and Youghal on Thursday morning between 10am and 10.30am with camera footage, including dashcam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Dungarvan Garda Station 058 486 00, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

