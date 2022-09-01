Thu, 01 Sep, 2022 - 20:47

Belfast City Council agrees to name bridge after Noah Donohoe

The decision was taken following an open public call for suggestions to name the bridge.
Belfast City Council agrees to name bridge after Noah Donohoe

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Belfast City Council has agreed to name a pedestrian and cycle bridge in the south of the city as the Noah Donohoe Bridge.

The bridge’s new name was agreed by councillors following an open public call for suggestions last year which resulted in more than 1,000 submissions in support of naming it after the 14-year-old who was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in 2020.

The 83-metre bridge which opened in September 2021 links the Lagan towpath to Annadale Avenue.

A ceremony to formally name it is likely to take place later this year.

 

Lord Mayor of Belfast Christina Black said: “I welcome the decision by councillors to support the wishes of the public and the Donohoe family to name the bridge in memory of Noah.

“Noah’s tragic death in 2020 shocked the city and the public’s thoughts and prayers remain with Fiona and the wider Donohoe family as they continue to suffer his loss.

“Given the ongoing feeling of sadness which continues to be felt by many, it is fitting that this permanent tribute to Noah has now been agreed.”

Noah Donohoe death
Noah Donohoe was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020 (Family handout/PA)

Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe, said: “On behalf of Noah, we are very humbled and grateful to the public, for their vote that the Lagan towpath bridge be named after him.

“It is a beautiful tribute and very fitting as Noah and I spent many a summer’s day walking that scenic route together.

“That Noah’s name and memory will be given a permanent place in the heart of our city is a touching and heartfelt tribute for which we will be eternally grateful.”

The Noah Donohoe Bridge was built as part of the £5.2 million Lagan Gateway project which also saw the Stranmillis Weir refurbished and a new navigation lock installed.

The scheme was supported by Belfast City Council, Ulster Garden Villages, the Department for Communities, the Department for Infrastructure and the Lagan Navigation Trust.

More in this section

Stormont parties warned of ‘bleak outlook’ even with return of proper Executive Stormont parties warned of ‘bleak outlook’ even with return of proper Executive
PSNI source ‘leaking’ material on Donohoe case on social media, court told PSNI source ‘leaking’ material on Donohoe case on social media, court told
Three promising young lives cut short in disco tragedy Three promising young lives cut short in disco tragedy
ulsternoah donohoedonohoebridgefiona donohoebelfast city councildepartment for infrastructurechristina blackdepartment for communitieslagan navigation trust
Cork climate activist, 17, says emissions messaging to farmers is wrong

Cork climate activist, 17, says emissions messaging to farmers is wrong

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more