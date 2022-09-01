Man hospitalised with serious injuries following collision in Co Wexford

Muireann Duffy

A man has been hospitalised following a serious road traffic collision in Co Wexford on Wednesday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the collision on the N25 at Holmestown at around 5.45pm.

The injured man, a cyclist aged in his 50s, was taken from the scene to Wexford General Hospital. Gardaí said his injuries are understood to be serious, but no other injuries were reported from the incident.

The road was closed for a short time while a technical examination was carried out and has since reopened.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash, particularly road users with dashcam footage who were travelling in the area between 5.30pm-6pm, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda station on 053-916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.