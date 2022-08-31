Liffey Valley to introduce parking charges of €2.50 per hour

Liffey Valley Shopping Centre in Dublin is set to introduce parking fees ahead of the Christmas rush, with staff members also expected to pay.

Shoppers will be charged €2.50 for the first hour of parking, with the following two hours incurring no charges.

After three hours shoppers will then pay a rate of €2.50 per hour. A cap on the parking fee will be introduced, however that cap is yet to be decided by operators.

Liffey Valley employs more than 1,000 staff who will also be subject to pay the parking fee, although staff will be charged at a reduced rate that is still “under consideration”.

The centre said the parking charges are being introduced in line with guidance from South Dublin City Council and to support the development of the shopping centre, including the introduction of the BusConnects interchange which is set to open next year.

In a statement Liffey Valley said A €30 million development project will deliver “more sustainable ways to access Liffey Valley”.

“Construction is also well advanced on a new modern 6-bay BusConnects interchange that will introduce direct-to-the-door public transport opportunities and increase connectivity to the Centre by an estimated 50pc according to the National Transport Authority. This is due to open in early 2023,” said the statement.

“A major refurbishment of the main car park will make the parking experience easier, safer and less stressful for visitors.

“The car park will be resurfaced, realigned and landscaped and new lighting and walkways are being installed throughout."