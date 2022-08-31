Wed, 31 Aug, 2022 - 10:33

Remains of several greyhounds found in bog 2km from Newbridge Greyhound Stadium

The discovery was made by a member of the public walking at Roseberry Bog, Newbridge, and the remains include skulls, bones and skeletons.
A number of greyhound skeleton remains have been found in a bog in Newbridge, Co Kildare.

The Irish Council against Blood Sports is calling for an investigation after the bones were found dumped 2km from Newbridge Greyhound Stadium.

It has not been revealed how many greyhounds are suspected to be dumped at this location.

In 2012 the remains of six greyhounds were found at a disused dump at Ballyagran, Co Limerick, having been shot in the head.

While in 2005 the mutilated remains of three greyhounds were found floating in a river in the Dungarvan area.

The Irish Council against Blood Sports says “dumped greyhounds are the victims of the cruel greyhound racing industry that sees thousands of greyhounds abandoned and killed each year”.

As revealed in the RTÉ Investigates: Greyhounds running for their lives documentary, thousands of greyhounds are killed every year because they are not fast enough. It featured scenes of dogs being delivered to a knackery where they were shot in the head and dumped in a skip.

The documentary featured extracts from a report which revealed that around 6,000 greyhounds are killed every year because they don’t make the grade. The report estimated that a total of 17,962 greyhounds were culled in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

They were killed for “failure to produce qualifying times”, “failure to produce desired entry level times” and for an “unacceptable decline in performance”.

The organisation said: “The government is again being urged to stop the massive grants that are propping up this cruel, dog-killing gambling activity. Since 2001, Greyhound Racing Ireland has received €309 million in funding, including €16.8 million for 2020, €19.2 million for 2021 and €17.6 million for 2022.”

