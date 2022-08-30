Tue, 30 Aug, 2022 - 21:54

Wartime grenade found in Northern Ireland as public urged to avoid area

Police are working to clear the area at Bridge Street in Portadown.
Wartime grenade found in Northern Ireland as public urged to avoid area

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Police have asked the public to avoid the tow path area at Bridge Street in Portadown, Co Armagh, after the discovery of what is believed to be a Second World War grenade.

The device was discovered on Tuesday evening.

PSNI Inspector Conway said: “Police are working to clear the area at this time.

“I appreciate this will cause some disruption for those impacted, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks.

“I want to thank those who may be affected as we continue our work to clear the area.”

More in this section

Arrivals from overseas down 12% on pre-pandemic levels Arrivals from overseas down 12% on pre-pandemic levels
Taoiseach holds meeting to discuss energy security and price issues Taoiseach holds meeting to discuss energy security and price issues
Learner drivers at 19 testing centres waiting over 12 weeks for test date Learner drivers at 19 testing centres waiting over 12 weeks for test date
ulsternorthern irelandpsnisecond world warco armaghbridge streetportadowngrenade
Ireland would ‘need to speak to UK’ before any move to restrict Russian tourists

Ireland would ‘need to speak to UK’ before any move to restrict Russian tourists

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more