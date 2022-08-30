Garda charged on suspicion of driving while intoxicated

David Raleigh

Gardaí have charged a serving member of the force in Limerick on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

A Garda spokesman said the officer was arrested on April 12th, 2021, and they were not driving an official garda vehicle at the time of their arrest.

“As the matter is currently before the courts An Garda Síochána cannot make any comment. For clarity, no official vehicle was involved in this incident,” said the Garda spokesman.

A previous Garda statement on the matter, released on April 14th, 2021, in relation to the officer’s arrest, read: “An Garda Síochána can confirm that a member of An Garda Síochána based in the Southern region was arrested on Saturday afternoon on 12th April, 2021 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated, a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution, and An Garda Síochána has no further comment at this time.”