Five arrested in connection with serious assault in Co Kildare

Five people have been arrested following the serious assault of a man in Co Kildare on Sunday night.

At about 2.30am, a man in his 30s was assaulted at a residence in Father Murphy Park, Robertstown.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 50s, and two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, are currently being detained at various Garda stations in Kildare under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The injured man is still receiving treatment at Tallaght University Hospital where his condition has been described as serious but stable.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, who were in the area of Robertstown between 1am-4am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.