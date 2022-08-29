Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 12:23

Five arrested in connection with serious assault in Co Kildare

A man in his 30s was assaulted at a residence in Father Murphy Park, Robertstown at around 2.30am on Sunday
Five arrested in connection with serious assault in Co Kildare

Five people have been arrested following the serious assault of a man in Co Kildare on Sunday night.

At about 2.30am, a man in his 30s was assaulted at a residence in Father Murphy Park, Robertstown.

Three men, aged in their 20s, 30s and 50s, and two women, aged in their 20s and 40s, are currently being detained at various Garda stations in Kildare under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The injured man is still receiving treatment at Tallaght University Hospital where his condition has been described as serious but stable.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident or to any person with information to come forward.

Gardaí are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, who were in the area of Robertstown between 1am-4am to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda station on 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Hosepipe ban in Cork to last four-weeks due to reduction in rainfall Hosepipe ban in Cork to last four-weeks due to reduction in rainfall
Cost-of-living rises hitting prospective renters and buyers, survey finds Cost-of-living rises hitting prospective renters and buyers, survey finds
Horizon Therapeutics announce 350 new jobs for Waterford Horizon Therapeutics announce 350 new jobs for Waterford
gardaiassaultkildaretallaght university hospitalserious assaultfather murphy parkrobertstown
No special allowance for teachers to cover higher accommodation costs, says Foley

No special allowance for teachers to cover higher accommodation costs, says Foley

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more