Mon, 29 Aug, 2022 - 07:06

What the papers say: Monday's front pages

Cost-of-living concerns and advice to ‘drink bog water’ are splashed across the mastheads.
What the papers say: Monday's front pages

By PA Reporter

Monday's front pages focus on an improved pay offer to public sector workers, expected to be agreed this week after talks get underway today. While water levels reach a "historic low" f0rcing a hosepipe ban in Cork.

The Irish Times reports an improved pay offer to public servants is likely to be made today by the Government in a bid to avoid a series of threatened strikes over the rising cost of living. While the impact of the cost-of-living crisis has started to bleed into the housing market by reducing consumer sentiment, a new survey has found.

The Irish Examiner reports that a promised independent review of testimony given by mother and baby home survivors has now been abandoned by the Government. A hosepipe ban is being put in place for much of West Cork for the next four weeks as water levels reach “historic lows”.

On the front page of The Echo, Gerry Garvey of the Society of St Vincent de Paul (SVP) told The Echo that many lower-paid workers are falling between two stools as they are unable to access social protection supports.

The Irish Independent reports that almost one-in-eight pupils in primary schools in Ireland were in oversized classes last year, despite average class sizes falling to their lowest level in two decades.

On the front page of the Irish Dail Mail, those hoping to buy a home are priced out of the property market as house prices remain unaffordable and cost of living prices soar.

In th UK, the front pages focus on “brutal” cuts in schools and hospitals, the possible end of cash and recycled water’s potential.

The i says Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss is under pressure to offer “energy help for all”, while The Times reports half of Conservative voters want the energy sector to be nationalised.

Schools and hospitals face making “brutal” cuts to pay energy bills due to rising costs, according to the Daily Mirror.

Meanwhile, the Daily Express covers fears by campaigners that millions of people will be cut adrift from the financial system due to a warning cash could be phased out by 2027.

The Daily Telegraph says Boris Johnson will use his farewell message to push the cause of green energy, and the Daily Star advises its readers to “drink bog water” after the head of the Environment Agency advocated using recycled water to combat shortages.

A gathering of leading economic authorities in the US has warned central bankers will find it harder to root out high inflation in the coming years, according to the Financial Times.

New analysis of NHS data in The Guardian shows black and Asian people in England have to wait longer for a cancer diagnosis than white people.

NHS leaders have warned record bed-blocking is hampering efforts to battle the emergency care crisis, says the Daily Mail.

And The Independent cites charity Save the Children as saying billions will be cut from overseas aid projects unless the Government abandons rules diverting a quarter of funds to the costs of Ukrainian refugees in the UK.

More in this section

Three pedestrians hit by car that mounted pavement in Dublin Three pedestrians hit by car that mounted pavement in Dublin
Man seriously injured in hospital after Dublin house fire Man seriously injured in hospital after Dublin house fire
‘It’s about unity’: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at Dublin park ‘It’s about unity’: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at Dublin park
the guardianthe irish timesthe irish examinerfinancial timespressdaily maileditionsdaily expressdaily mirrordaily starthe daily telegraphthe timesithe independentirish mirrorirish daily starirish sunthe echothe irish daily maili newspaperftthe irish independent
Cost-of-living rises hitting prospective renters and buyers, survey finds

Cost-of-living rises hitting prospective renters and buyers, survey finds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more