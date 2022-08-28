Three pedestrians hit by car that mounted pavement in Dublin

Three pedestrians were hit by a car that mounted the pavement in Dublin on Saturday night.

The dangerous driving incident happened in the Thomas Street area at around 11.20pm.

The driver was turning onto Thomas Court from Thomas Street when he struck a number of kerbside barriers. The car then mounted the footpath before colliding with three male pedestrians.

Two of the men were taken to hospital and are being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been charged.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday.

The scene at Thomas Court was preserved for technical examination but has since been lifted.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.