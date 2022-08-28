Sun, 28 Aug, 2022 - 16:14

Three pedestrians hit by car that mounted pavement in Dublin

The dangerous driving incident happened in the Thomas Street area at around 11.20pm on Saturday
Three pedestrians hit by car that mounted pavement in Dublin

Three pedestrians were hit by a car that mounted the pavement in Dublin on Saturday night.

The dangerous driving incident happened in the Thomas Street area at around 11.20pm.

The driver was turning onto Thomas Court from Thomas Street when he struck a number of kerbside barriers. The car then mounted the footpath before colliding with three male pedestrians.

Two of the men were taken to hospital and are being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.

A man in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and has since been charged.

He will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday.

The scene at Thomas Court was preserved for technical examination but has since been lifted.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station on 01 6669400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

More in this section

What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
‘It’s about unity’: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at Dublin park ‘It’s about unity’: Ukrainians celebrate Independence Day at Dublin park
Teenagers assaulted with weapon in ‘racially-motivated’ attack in Co Down Teenagers assaulted with weapon in ‘racially-motivated’ attack in Co Down
dublinpedestriansthomas streetalleged dangerous drivingthomas court
Two people seriously injured in Dublin house fire

Two people seriously injured in Dublin house fire

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more