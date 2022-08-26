Nearly 20 puppies seized in Co Louth in 'poor living conditions'

Elaine Keogh

Louth county council has said that as part of measures to tackle illegal puppy farming in the county, it’s Dog Control Unit seized 18 puppies earlier this week.

They were mainly Cocker Spaniels and Dachshunds and all have now been vaccinated, microchipped and properly registered with the local authority.

The council said they had been in "poor living conditions, with limited access to food and water".

Garrett Shine, Louth County Council Veterinary Officer, said: “Beware of buying a dog online and never meet someone off-site. Always insist on seeing where the animal has been living.

“All properly registered kennels have to be assessed by the local authority, so members of the public should check the register before acquiring their dog to ensure the welfare of animals in that establishment is up to standard. Every puppy over eight weeks must be microchipped by law, so be sure to check the database for your animal's details.

"As always, our advice to the public is to check the pound first, since there are always dogs seeking new homes,” he said.