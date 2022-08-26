Fri, 26 Aug, 2022 - 16:04

Limerick man killed in violent Kildare assault to be laid to rest

Dylan McCarthy, (29), was fatally attacked while celebrating the birth of a baby with family and friends at a pub in Monasterevin, last Sunday.
Limerick man killed in violent Kildare assault to be laid to rest

David Raleigh

A Limerick man killed in a “vile” assault in Co Kildare last weekend is to be laid to rest in his native Kilmallock, this Sunday.

Dylan McCarthy, (29), was fatally attacked while celebrating the birth of a baby with family and friends at a pub in Monasterevin, last Sunday.

Survived by his heart-broken parents Eamonn and Marita, his partner Aoife Talty, sister Orla, Mr McCarthy’s remains will repose on Saturday from 5pm at Daffy’s Funeral Home, Kilmallock, Co Limerick, followed by evening prayers at 7.30pm.

Hs removal will take place on Sunday afternoon for 4pm mass at St Peter and Paul’s Church, Kilmallock, followed by burial at Dromin Cemetery.

Mr McCarthy travelled from Kilmallock to Kildare with family members for a baby birth celebration and sustained serious head injuries and died after a dispute arose around midnight at a pub on Dublin Street, Monastervevin.

Assault

Mr McCarthy passed away last Monday at Tallaght University Hospital and his father Eamonn was being treated in hospital for non-life threatening injuries which he sustained in the incident.

Heaving harvested CCTV footage from security cameras in the pub and surrounding area, Gardai have identified five suspects from the Kildare area, but no arrests have yet been made.

Fr Chris O’Donnell, Kilmallock PP, said the locality was under a “cloud of awful sadness”.

Mr McCarthy had lined out for Kilmallock GAA Club which paid tribute to him as an “absolute gentleman”.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we at Kilmallock GAA pass on our heartfelt sympathies to the family and friends of Dylan McCarthy. Dylan played underage hurling and football, and U21 and Junior hurling, he was a huge addition to any team and a real team player always,” stated the club.

In an online book of condolences, a “Monasterevin family” wrote: “Deepest sympathies to Dylan’s mam, dad, sister & extended family on the sad and very tragic passing of Dylan..Ashamed and angry that something so unnecessary & vile has happened in our town.”

More in this section

First Irish Pret A Manger outlet opens on Dublin's Dawson Street First Irish Pret A Manger outlet opens on Dublin's Dawson Street
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
Fears for more than 50 jobs at Galway dairy plant after sale of milk interests Fears for more than 50 jobs at Galway dairy plant after sale of milk interests
kilmallocklimerick manmonasterevinkildare assaultdylan mccarthy
Sinn Féin warns UK government against triggering Article 16

Sinn Féin warns UK government against triggering Article 16

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more