Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 12:32

Four arrested and charged following Dublin burglary

Gardaí were alerted to a burglary taking place at a business premises on Thomas Street on Tuesday night at about 9pm.
Four men have been arrested and charged in relation to a burglary in Dublin city on Tuesday night.

Gardaí attended the scene and following a search of the area arrested four males aged between 20 and late 40s.

Gardaí located a large quantity of property that was stolen in the burglary.

All four men were taken to Kevin Street and Kilmainham Garda stations were they were detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

All four were charged and were due to appear in the Criminal Courts of Justice, this morning Wednesday in relation to the incident.
Investigations ongoing.

