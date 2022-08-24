Wed, 24 Aug, 2022 - 06:49

Irish GoFundMe efforts raise €5m for Ukraine

Globally, almost €100 million has been raised on the fundraising platform to support those impacted by the war in Ukraine
Irish efforts to raise money via the fundraising platform GoFundMe for people impacted by the war in Ukraine have totalled almost €5 million since the conflict broke out at the end of February.

New figures from GoFundMe reveal almost €100 million has been raised globally for Ukraine.

The funds have been used to purchase vital medical supplies, such as ambulances and ventilators, while many of the Irish fundraising efforts also sought to help Ukrainian refugees settling here.

The figures also showed that, in the last four months, money was used to help evacuate 120 people from conflict hot zones in Ukraine, provide medicine for 245 people, and evacuate 21 people with severe disabilities by ambulance over the Ukrainian border to Poland or Slovakia.

Some of the money was also used to provide a monthly supply of food at a cost of €30 per person, launch a 24/7 hotline, and establish mental health supports at a cost of €25 per person.

Among the largest Irish fundraisers via GoFundMe was by a group of Ukrainian doctors working in the Irish healthcare service, who have raised over €780,000.

The group said they were "overwhelmed and humbled by the support of the Irish people", adding that the funds would make a "real difference".

