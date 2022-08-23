Tue, 23 Aug, 2022 - 11:50

What the regional papers say: Terrorism funding probe in Mayo, man dies after Kildare assault

All the top news stories from this week's regional newspapers
An investigation into alleged funding of a terrorist group, notices to vacate for Waterford businesses, and a fatal assault in Monasterevin are some of the stories covered on the front pages of this week's regional newspapers.

First up, The Nationalist reports that "dozens of families" in Kildavin may be left without childcare due to an ongoing dispute between the Church and Kildavin Community Childcare over the use of Spellman Hall.

The Kildare Nationalist covers the death of a man who had been left in critical condition following an assault in Monasterevin. The deceased man and his father had been injured in the incident in the early hours of Sunday morning in which they were attacked by a group of up to six men.

The Laois Nationalist meanwhile reports that an online campaign is aiming to raised €60,000 for a father who has been diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer to enable him to seek alternative treatment in Germany.

The Waterford News & Star leads with business owners on the city's Parade Quay receiving notice that they are to vacate the properties by "early 2023" due to Waterford City and County Council's plans "for the regeneration of the area".

Finally, the Western People reports that a man, aged in his early 40s, has been arrest by gardaí in Co Mayo as part of an investigation into the funding of a terrorist group.

The man is suspected of funding "Islamist terrorism", with gardaí also seizing €175,000 in cash as part of an operation carried out in an unnamed town in the county last week.

