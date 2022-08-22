Mon, 22 Aug, 2022 - 10:13

Cork University Hospital urging public to avoid Emergency Department due to delays

The hospital said the public may experience delays in the Emergency Department and is urging the public to consider other options. 
Cork University Hospital urging public to avoid Emergency Department due to delays

Cork University Hospital is urging the public to avoid its Emergency Department unless "absolutely necessary" due to an increase in admissions over the weekend.

The hospital said the public may experience delays in the Emergency Department and is urging the public to consider other options.

A statement from the hospital said: "Cork University Hospital (CUH) is requesting that members of the general public would only attend the Emergency Department if absolutely necessary, as it manages increased emergency presentations to the hospital.

"Due to this increased level of activity and subsequent admissions, it is regrettable that some patients may experience a delay in the ED.  All emergency and time-critical care for the sickest patients is being prioritised.

 "Management at CUH would like to remind the general public that they should explore all other options available to them prior to attending the Emergency Department."

Other options include South Doc or GP, Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus, Gurranabraher, Cork, the Local Injuries Unit at Bantry General Hospital and the Local Injuries Unit at Mallow General Hospital.

The hospital added: "Patient care is paramount in CUH and this situation is being treated as a priority by Hospital Management who have taken steps to address this issue.

"Hospital Management wishes to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of all staff during this very busy time."

More in this section

What the papers say: Sundays' front pages What the papers say: Sundays' front pages
Make West Clare great again: Doonbeg draws the line between business and politics with Trump Make West Clare great again: Doonbeg draws the line between business and politics with Trump
Cyclist dies in fatal road collision with tractor in Kildare Cyclist dies in fatal road collision with tractor in Kildare
cork university hospitaldelaysemergency department
Ireland needs 'radical overhaul' of mental health services, consultant says

Ireland needs 'radical overhaul' of mental health services, consultant says

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more