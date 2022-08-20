Sat, 20 Aug, 2022 - 15:12

Man in hospital with serious injuries following Dublin assault

Amy Blaney

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following an assault in Dublin on Friday evening.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to an incident which occurred in Temple Bar.

Gardaí attended the scene following reports of a man being assaulted by a number of other men on Fownes Street Lower.

The incident occurred at about 9:50pm.

A man aged in his 40s was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel before being taken to St James’ Hospital.

His injures are believed to be serious but non-life threatening.

Gardaí from Pearse Street are asking for anyone who has information or footage of this incident, which is believed to have begun in a fast food outlet in Temple Bar Square before moving to the Fownes Street areas between 9:30pm and 10:00pm, to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Pearse Street Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 11 or any Garda Station.

