Footage shows Thomas O'Halloran busking for Ukraine months before attack

By Nina Lloyd, PA

Footage of the 87-year-old Irishman on a mobility scooter who was stabbed to death in London shows him busking to raise money for Ukraine months before the killing.

Thomas O’Halloran can be seen playing his accordion and smiling with a makeshift blue and yellow collection box strapped to his frame in the video posted online in June.

Sporting a cap and glasses, he finishes his performance before breaking into a grin when a spectator remarks: “Lovely.”

The charity fundraiser was killed in a “shocking act” of “unprovoked violence” at around 4pm on Tuesday, London's Metropolitan Police said.

Officers were called to Cayton Road, in Greenford, west London, to reports of a stabbing and Mr O’Halloran was declared dead at the scene.

Mr O’Halloran, who lived in Greenford, was originally from Ennistymon, Co Clare.

In the early hours of Thursday, a 44-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the murder of Mr O’Halloran.

He was arrested at an address in Southall, west London, police said.

Thomas O’Halloran. Photo: Metropolitan Police/PA

Mr O’Halloran is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Tributes have poured in for the 87-year-old, who was a member of the Irish community in Ealing and was described as “well-liked and well-loved”.