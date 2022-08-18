Thu, 18 Aug, 2022 - 11:36

More than 3,000 days lost to industrial disputes in second quarter of year

The CSO said 3,070 days were lost to industrial disputes, compared with just 1,429 in the same period last year.
More than 3,000 days lost to industrial disputes in second quarter of year

By Cate McCurry, PA

The number of days lost to industrial disputes soared in the second quarter of the year, new Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The CSO said 3,070 days were lost to industrial disputes, compared with just 1,429 in the same period last year, and 236 days lost in the first quarter.

There were two industrial disputes in progress in the second quarter of 2022.

It involved two firms and 2,170 workers and resulted in 3,070 days lost, the figures show.

There was one industrial dispute during the same period last year, resulting in 1,429 days lost and involving 500 workers and one firm.

Disputes are included in the figures if they involve a stoppage of work lasting for at least one day and the total time lost is 10 or more person-days.

More in this section

Footage shows Thomas O'Halloran busking for Ukraine months before attack Footage shows Thomas O'Halloran busking for Ukraine months before attack
NI Office Minister meets victims’ groups over Troubles legacy legislation NI Office Minister meets victims’ groups over Troubles legacy legislation
Monkeypox vaccine to be offered to hundreds of people at high risk Monkeypox vaccine to be offered to hundreds of people at high risk
csoirishstrikesindustrial disputedisputes
Man arrested in connection with shop robbery in Dublin

Man arrested in connection with shop robbery in Dublin

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more