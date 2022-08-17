Wed, 17 Aug, 2022 - 14:31

Search carried out into reports of shots fired at Derry bonfire

Police are also investigating the placing of items on the pyre.
Search carried out into reports of shots fired at Derry bonfire

By Rebecca Black, PA

Police have carried out a search as they continue to investigate reports that shots were fired at a bonfire in Derry.

It was reported that shots were fired at the bonfire in the Meenan Square area of the Bogside at about 11.20pm on Monday.

Chief Inspector Michael O’Loan said: “A search was carried out in the area this morning.

Ulster bonfires
A bonfire is prepared in the Bogside area of Derry. Photo: PA

“A number of items were seized which are now subject to forensic examination.

“This incident is reported to have occurred at around the time the bonfire in Meenan Square had been lit when we know there was a large number of people in the vicinity – an act that would be beyond reckless when so many people were present.

“We’re urging anyone with information, or captured footage, which may assist our investigation to call us 101, quoting reference number 2217 of 15/08/22.”

Police are also investigating the placing of items on the pyre, including political material, flags and poppy wreaths, as potential hate crimes.

They said they were trying to identify those responsible, adding that potential offences include the theft and destruction of political material, flags, banners, hate slogans and poppy wreaths.

More in this section

Lorry driver dies in Co Tyrone crash Lorry driver dies in Co Tyrone crash
Jedward open new Dublin city centre Krispy Kreme store Jedward open new Dublin city centre Krispy Kreme store
Eight arrested following drug raids in Donegal Eight arrested following drug raids in Donegal
derrypsnishotsbonfirebogsidemeenan square
An Post launches stamp to mark centenary of Michael Collins' death

An Post launches stamp to mark centenary of Michael Collins' death

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more