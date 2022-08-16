What the regional papers say: Plans for Waterford Airport, calls for Carlow lifeguard cover

Davy's return to Waterford, calls for lifeguard cover in Carlow and a mega fundraiser for Laois Hospice are some of the front page stories covered in this week's regional newspapers.

The Waterford News & Star reports that plans for Waterford Airport are still due to go ahead, following reports that the Comer brothers have agreed to invest €20 million in the project which is expected to get underway in September.

The paper also carries an image of All-Ireland winning player and manager Davy Fitzgerald, whose return to the Déise as senior hurling manager was confirmed last week.

The Nationalist reads: 'Drowning tragedy provokes call for lifeguard cover in Carlow town', reporting on the death of Paddy Morris (39) after he got into difficulty in the River Barrow last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Kildare Nationalist also carries an image of Mr Morris, describing him as a "much loved father and partner".

Two weeks out from the annual Rose of Tralee Festival in Co Kerry, the paper shows five hopefuls pictured at Carton House in Maynooth, over a story on the average rent in Co Kildare now standing at €1,605 a month.

The Laois Nationalist leads with images from a vintage fundraiser which has raised over €1 million for Laois Hospice. Returning after a two-year break, the 25th Laois Vintage Run included over 100 vintage cars and 35 vintage tractors from all over the country.

Following last week's heatwave, the paper also reports that Laois set a new Irish temperature record, when the mercury rose to 31.7 degrees in Durrow on Saturday.

The Roscommon Herald reads: 'Flooding woes re-ignite fire service debate in Castlerea', alongside a piece on five Roscommon producers being named in the list of finalists in this year's Irish Food Awards.

Finally, the Western People gives a local angle to the nationwide accommodation shortage, reporting that Co Mayo is "struggling to house refugees".

The paper also pays tribute to All-Ireland winning handballer Peter McGee, who died on Sunday.