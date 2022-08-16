Tue, 16 Aug, 2022 - 10:06

Man found dead off Donegal coast named as local swimmer and former teacher

The man's body was discovered in the water on Sunday morning
Stephen Maguire

The body of a man discovered in the water off Co Donegal on Sunday is believed to be that of a local swimmer and former teacher.

The remains of the man, aged in his 70s, was found off Bunagee Pier at Culdaff at around 11.15am.

He has been named locally as Brendan Sadler from Pound Street, Carndonagh.

Mr Sadler, a retired teacher at Crana College in Buncrana, swam regularly in the area.

His body was taken from the water on Sunday and efforts to revive him failed.

His remains were then taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem was due to take place.

It is understood that Gardaí are treating Mr Sadler's death as a tragic accident.

He will be buried following a funeral mass at the Church of the Sacred Heart in Carndonagh on Wednesday at 11am.

