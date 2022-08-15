Mon, 15 Aug, 2022 - 08:32

Rollout of Covid booster vaccines to over-60s begins today

People aged over 60 and pregnant women will begin receiving their second booster vaccine against Covid-19 from Monday.
Rollout of Covid booster vaccines to over-60s begins today

Vivienne Clarke

People aged over 60 and pregnant women will begin receiving their second booster vaccine against Covid-19 from Monday.

The Irish Pharmaceutical Society has called the public to book in advance for booster jab which will be available in some community pharmacies.

David Twomey, spokesperson for the society, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that generally people need an appointment, but that some would be able to accommodate “different scenarios”.

Mr Twomey pointed out that 85 per cent of people in the country were within 5km of a pharmacy, which made them an ideal location for the rollout of the booster vaccine to other age groups.

The booster vaccine was available in community pharmacies around the country, he said, including 76 pharmacies in Cork and 159 in Dublin.

Anyone who had Covid recently would have to wait four months before they can get their booster, he said.

It would be available to over-60s from today, and also to pregnant women (16 weeks or more). From August 22nd the booster will be available to over 55s and to the over 50 age group from August 29th.

He said the vaccination programme kept people out of hospital so it was prudent to take it when it was available. “I would encourage people to support the [vaccination] programme.”

Mr Twomey acknowledged that some people might wait a few weeks to get the flu vaccine at the same time.

More in this section

4,000 premises without water in Kerry after mains burst 4,000 premises without water in Kerry after mains burst
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages What the papers say: Sunday's front pages
Campaigners welcome backing for expanded children’s services at Cork hospital Campaigners welcome backing for expanded children’s services at Cork hospital
coronaviruscovid-19covidcovid vaccinecovid jabirish pharmaceutical societydavid twomey
Five arrested after 40-person fight breaks out on train

Five arrested after 40-person fight breaks out on train

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more