Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 18:30

Girl (11) rescued after being injured on west Cork island

The girl, accompanied by her mother, was transferred by stretcher from Bere Island.
By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

An 11-year-old girl has been rescued after being injured following a fall on Bere Island off the west Cork coast.

Castletownbere RNLI lifeboat was launched within minutes of the call on Saturday, departing just after 10pm.

The volunteer crew was requested to launch by Valentia Coastguard Marine Coordination Centre to provide assistance to the injured child in the village of Rerrin at the eastern end of the island.

Despite “very calm” conditions, on arrival at Bere Island’s pier tidal conditions meant that the lifeboat was unable to berth and so the lifeboat’s inflatable Y-boat was launched.

The girl, accompanied by her mother, was transferred by stretcher to the lifeboat.

On arrival at Castletownbere RNLI Station, the girl was met by paramedics from the National Ambulance Service and she subsequently received medical assessment and attention.

Commenting on the callout, Castletownbere RNLI Lifeboat launching authority Felix O’Donoghue said: “Thankfully, this was a very straightforward call out and everything went very smoothly – we wish the girl a full and speedy recovery.”

