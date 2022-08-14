Sun, 14 Aug, 2022 - 11:39

4,000 premises without water in Kerry after mains burst

Crews from Kerry County Council are working to repair the burst on the mains pipe from Lough Guitane treatment plant to Sheheree Reservoir in Muckross, Killarney, Irish Water said.
4,000 premises without water in Kerry after mains burst

Anne Lucey

Some 4,000 premises including households and tourism premises are out of water in Kerry on Sunday after a major mains burst overnight from the county’s largest water treatment plant near Killarney.

High temperatures have been a factor in previous pipe bursts in the area.

Crews from Kerry County Council are working to repair the burst on the mains pipe from Lough Guitane treatment plant to Sheheree Reservoir in Muckross, Killarney, Irish Water said.

The lake supplies customers in Kerry’s main towns of Killarney and Tralee, along with Castleisland, Castlemaine and areas of East Kerry.

Irish Water hope supply will return in the afternoon, but warn there may be further interruptions.

“However, as the network refills it can be put under additional strain, so repair crews are on standby in case of further issues or bursts. As supply returns, we would also like to remind customers to continue to conserve water,” Oliver Harney of Irish Water said.

Irish Water said it understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. A customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries, it said.

Last week water conservation measures overnight were put in place in order to guarantee supply to Killorglin town and environs where thousands gathered for the annual three day Puck Fair Festival.

High temperatures as well as high demand meant water reservoirs supplying areas west of Killarney as well as Milltown and the Killorglin region were running low.

More in this section

Mick Lynch says Irish people have told him his message is ‘really resonating’ Mick Lynch says Irish people have told him his message is ‘really resonating’
Property prices return to Celtic Tiger-era peak Property prices return to Celtic Tiger-era peak
Man (40s) dies following overnight assault in Athlone Man (40s) dies following overnight assault in Athlone
tourismkerrytraleeirish waterkillarneymuckrosshouseholdswater outagepipe burstwater treatment plantkerry county councilough guitane treatment plantsheheree reservoir
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more