4,000 premises without water in Kerry after mains burst

Anne Lucey

Some 4,000 premises including households and tourism premises are out of water in Kerry on Sunday after a major mains burst overnight from the county’s largest water treatment plant near Killarney.

High temperatures have been a factor in previous pipe bursts in the area.

Crews from Kerry County Council are working to repair the burst on the mains pipe from Lough Guitane treatment plant to Sheheree Reservoir in Muckross, Killarney, Irish Water said.

The lake supplies customers in Kerry’s main towns of Killarney and Tralee, along with Castleisland, Castlemaine and areas of East Kerry.

Irish Water hope supply will return in the afternoon, but warn there may be further interruptions.

“However, as the network refills it can be put under additional strain, so repair crews are on standby in case of further issues or bursts. As supply returns, we would also like to remind customers to continue to conserve water,” Oliver Harney of Irish Water said.

Repairs are underway to a burst main affecting supply to Killarney, Tralee, Castleisland, Castlemaine and areas of East Kerry. The majority will have water supply returned by early afternoon. See https://t.co/jQFN8JZON0 for more. @countykerry — Irish Water (@IrishWater) August 14, 2022

Irish Water said it understands the inconvenience when a burst occurs and thanks customers for their patience while we work to repair the burst and restore normal supply to impacted customers. A customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact Irish Water on Twitter @IWCare with any queries, it said.

Last week water conservation measures overnight were put in place in order to guarantee supply to Killorglin town and environs where thousands gathered for the annual three day Puck Fair Festival.

High temperatures as well as high demand meant water reservoirs supplying areas west of Killarney as well as Milltown and the Killorglin region were running low.