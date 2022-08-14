What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

By PA Reporter

The Sunday papers cover a range of topics this week, from the HSE’s ongoing use of the UK’s Tavistock clinic for Irish children with gender-identity issues, the Green Party are fighting for a Climate Tax package in return for cheaper fuel costs, and consumers may face blackouts despite the regulator ordering Eirgrid to purchase back-up power.

The Business Post reports that the Green Party is willing to accept an extension to the current excise duty cuts on petrol and diesel, in exchange for a budget package that includes an extension of cheaper public transport fares and a lower Vat rate on bicycles. It also reports that a proposal to lower speed limits would have a limited impact on greenhouse emissions, and could instead result in an additional 35 deaths a year.

The Sunday Independent reports the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has agreed to an urgent request to meet doctors from the National Gender Service (NGS) over concerns about the HSE’s ongoing use of the UK’s Tavistock clinic for Irish children with gender-identity issues. It also reports that the Government will make an improved pay offer to public sector union heads ahead of the Budget next month.

On the front page of the Irish Mail on Sunday, it reports that the State agency for ensuring there is enough electricity to power the country failed to purchase back-up energy, despite being ordered by the Regulator.

On the front page of the Sunday World, two men have been arrested in connection with the death of man in Athlone on Friday night after an assault. It reports Paul Connelly was on a stag in the town and drinking in the Prince of Wales Hotel when he left the group and had a dispute with another man not known to him which led to the assault.

Meanwhile in the UK, the papers focus on politicians, price caps and romantic misadventures.

Tory leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak tells The Sunday Telegraph the UK should sanction Iran over the attack on Sir Salman Rushdie, while race frontrunner Liz Truss pledges to Sunday Express readers that she is “on your side”.

The front page of tomorrow's Sunday Telegraph:



'Sanction Iran over Rushdie stabbing says Sunak'



Read here: https://t.co/7SLiO6hiqq



— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 13, 2022

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer will put pressure on the Conservative pair on Monday by calling for the energy price cap to be frozen, according to The Observer.

Insiders warn The Independent that gas power stations could be turned off to ration energy supplies under plans to stave off widespread blackouts this winter.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Power stations could be shut off to ration supplies — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 13, 2022

The Treasury is considering a Government-backed lending scheme for energy suppliers that would see £400 cut from typical household bills, reports The Sunday Times.

SUNDAY TIMES: Plan to cut extra £400 off fuel costs — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) August 13, 2022

The Sunday Mirror carries the “human cost of fuel poverty” with the story of a hospital cleaner who died from Covid and whose daughters were unable to access a £30,000 payout.

Sunday People has a story headlined “My hell with bride killer”, while The Sun covers an apparent cheating episode involving former Strictly co-stars.

On tomorrow's front page: Fuming Stacey Giggs accuses 'fame-hungry man-child' ex Max George of cheating on her with Strictly co-star Maisie Smith — The Sun (@TheSun) August 13, 2022

And Daily Star Sunday says George Best’s former partner Alex is being haunted by the late footballer “and another bloke, also called George Best”.