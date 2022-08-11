Thu, 11 Aug, 2022 - 08:33

Eamon Ryan's mother dies after accident on family holiday

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan is in mourning after his mother died suddenly while on holiday.
Digital Desk Staff

Mary Ryan died following an accident on a family holiday in the Aran Islands, according to the Irish Examiner.

She was on Inisbofin Island off the coast of Galway when the accident happened. Ms Ryan was transported to Galway University Hospital by air ambulance, but died on Tuesday.

A death notice on RIP.ie says Ms Ryan, who lived in Sandycove in Dublin, died "unexpectedly but peacefully".

Ms Ryan was described as the beloved wife of the late Bob and loving mother of John, Eamon, Robert, and Marion.

A Green Party spokesperson said: “Mary Ryan, mother of John, Eamon, Robert, and Marian, died suddenly in the early hours of this morning at University Hospital Galway.

“Minister Eamon Ryan wants to thank the Air Ambulance Service as well as staff at University Hospital Galway for their care.”

