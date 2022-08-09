Six people rescued off Cork coast overnight after propeller failure

Six people have been rescued off the coast of Cork after a propeller failure in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The nine-metre Dutch yacht was rescued by Ballycotton RNLI 4.5 nautical miles east of Ballycotton lighthouse.

The yacht got into difficulty after the propeller was fouled on a lobster pot marker and was unable to sail to the nearest safe harbour as there was not enough wind.

Ballycotton RNLI Lifeboat The Austin Lidbury was requested to launch by Valentia Coast Guard at 12.01am following a request for assistance from the crew of the student training yacht.

They had begun their journey on Monday morning in Kilmore for Cork as part of a college training voyage to circumnavigate Ireland.

With excellent conditions and clear visibility Ballycotton RNLI were able to locate the stricken yacht.

After confirming all people on board were safe, Alan Cott a volunteer crew member boarded the yacht and was able to cut the rope wrapped around the propeller and free of the vessel.

Ballycotton RNLI Lifeboat then secured a towrope to the yacht and returned to Ballycotton pier at approximately 2.30am.

Eolan Walsh, Ballycotton RNLI Lifeboat Coxswain said: “It was approximately 11.00pm when their propeller became fouled. The crew of the Jaffa remained calm and made the correct decision to request assistance from the Irish Coast guard when they encountered propeller difficulties.

“Everyone on board was wearing a life jacket and were relieved to see us. We would advise people to take the correct water safety advice for the activity they are taking part in and to always make sure they have a means of raising the alarm if things go wrong”.

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble; Diall 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.