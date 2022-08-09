What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Constraints on the national power grid, Sinn Féin's tax plans and a performing icon’s death lead the Irish newspapers on Tuesday.

The Irish Times reports that IDA Ireland has clashed with electricity market supervisors over moves to impose penalty tariffs on big business to avert the threat of winter blackouts.

Sinn Féin has told large multinational companies based in Ireland it is “committed to a high-wage economy”, but will abolish special tax breaks for highly paid executives if elected to Government, according to the Irish Examiner.

The Irish Independent reports that two out of three men will not live long enough to gain from deferring their retirement age to 67 under the Government's proposed new pension plans.

The Irish Daily Mail and the Echo cover the sharp increase in eviction notices reported by the Residential Tenancies Board as landlords decide to leave the market and sell their properties.

The Irish Daily Mirror cites the title of a Grease tune as it says it remains “hopelessly devoted to you” following the death of singer and actor Olivia Newton-John aged 73.

The Belfast Telegraph leads with the death of a well-known businessman who died after a farm accident in Co Antrim.

Morning readers. Stay with @BelTel for all your breaking news. Here's a look at the front page of the Belfast Telegraph this morning. To read the full newspaper on your device, go Premium +➡️ https://t.co/1JEC5mNi73 pic.twitter.com/PduEaITCPH — Belfast Telegraph (@BelTel) August 9, 2022

The British mastheads lead with Liz Truss’ economic vision and shocking claims about the behaviour of former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs.

Tory leadership frontrunner Ms Truss lays out her “bold” economic vision to the Daily Express, as the Foreign Secretary insists she is “on the side” of the British people.

But deputy prime minister Dominic Raab claims Ms Truss’s emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives, according to The Times and The Guardian.

Guardian front page, Tuesday 9 August 2022: Truss tax plans could cost £50bn a year without helping worst-off pic.twitter.com/jZzy1Z2yJO — The Guardian (@guardian) August 8, 2022

The Truss camp is split over the economic plan with one anonymous source saying MPs want her “to be a bit more pragmatic and less ideological”, reports the i.

South-east England has clocked up the most number of days of the year with little or no rain since 1976, analysis on the front of The Daily Telegraph shows.

The front page of tomorrow's The Daily Telegraph:



Driest year since 1976 as drought looms#TomorrowsPapersToday



Sign up for our Front Page newsletter: https://t.co/JIMevXrNiU pic.twitter.com/NqyaIOppee — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) August 8, 2022

Metro says a jury has heard ex-Wales football manager Ryan Giggs described as an “ugly sinister abuser” who allegedly headbutted his partner, in a court case also covered by The Sun and the Daily Star.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



IDOL GIGGS AN 'UGLY SINISTER ABUSER'



🔴 Ex-Man Utd star goes on trial

🔴 Child dies in blast horror #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/bxyaVKHGEJ — Metro (@MetroUK) August 8, 2022

On tomorrow's front page: Ryan Giggs ‘headbutted girlfriend after threatening her’ saying ‘I am so mad… I am scaring myself’https://t.co/10pN6CmgVN pic.twitter.com/Z274LD4hOT — The Sun (@TheSun) August 8, 2022

The Daily Mail says strict police checks of foreign nationals living in Britain were stopped at the end of last week.

And the Financial Times reports huge losses at SoftBank’s flagship Vision Funds will force the Japanese firm to begin “dramatic” cost-cutting measures.