Man in critical condition after Dublin assault

James Cox

A man is in a critical condition in hospital following an assault in Dublin on Sunday evening.

Gardaí are investigating the serious assault which occurred at a public transport stop, in George's Dock, Dublin 1 on Sunday evening, shortly before 9pm.

A man, aged in his 20s, received serious head injuries and was taken to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted this morning.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to contact them. Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who was in the Georges Dock/Irish Financial Services Centre (IFSC) and surrounding areas between 7pm and 9.30pm on Sunday evening.

Anyone with information can contact gardaí at Store Street on 01 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.