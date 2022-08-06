Sat, 06 Aug, 2022 - 19:20

Aircraft with cocaine worth €8.4 million believed to have travelled to France and Belgium

Gardaí say they are trying to establish the links between Ireland and continental Europe in the drug-trafficking operation, including whether the aircraft had been used for similar purposes previously
Aircraft with cocaine worth €8.4 million believed to have travelled to France and Belgium

Kenneth Fox

A plane suspected of carrying €8.4m of cocaine into an airfield in Abbeyshrule, Longford, on Thursday afternoon had left the same airfield the day before to fly to Dieppe, Normandy, where it is believed the consignment was loaded onto the aircraft.

As the Irish Examiner reports, the light aircraft had been engaged in internal flights in Ireland in recent weeks, but had also made trips to Scotland and Belgium in recent months. It flew to the same airport in France in mid-July.

This is believed to be one of the first times such a method was used to bring drugs into Ireland, according to gardaí.

Two men are being questioned in connection with the discovery of €8.4m of the drug, which garda sources say is one of the biggest seizures of the drug made on land in Ireland by gardaí. It is the biggest one so far this year.

Gardaí say they are trying to establish the links between Ireland and continental Europe in the drug-trafficking operation, including whether the aircraft had been used for similar purposes previously.

Any possible connection between this operation and an aircraft which was seized in Waterford in early March will also be probed, although sources do not see any obvious link at present.

The investigation involved searches in Westmeath, Kildare, Waterford City, and Longford, under Operation Tara, targeting drug activity.

Around 120kgs of cocaine was seized in Co Westmeath after gardaí intercepted two vehicles on Thursday shortly after 6pm.

Personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau, supported by other national units, intercepted the vehicles at two locations in the Lough Owel area.

The light plane was seized at a commercial airfield in Abbeyshrule, Longford, as part of the probe.

The men who are in custody are aged 54 and 40 years, respectively, and are being held in Ashbourne Garda Station.

They were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977, and are being questioned under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

More in this section

Taoiseach releases white-tailed eagle chicks into the wild Taoiseach releases white-tailed eagle chicks into the wild
Westlife star hails Louis Walsh ‘huge part of their story’ on his 70th birthday Westlife star hails Louis Walsh ‘huge part of their story’ on his 70th birthday
Man arrested following drug seizure worth €90,500 in Bray Man arrested following drug seizure worth €90,500 in Bray
gardaifrancecocainebelgiumlongfordirelanddrug operation
Victim dies six weeks after shooting outside Dublin hotel

Victim dies six weeks after shooting outside Dublin hotel

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more