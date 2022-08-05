Fri, 05 Aug, 2022 - 15:22

Pinergy customers face €370 rise in annual bills from September

Bonkers.ie estimate the changes will impact approximately 27,000 households
Pinergy customers face €370 rise in annual bills from September

Muireann Duffy

Energy company Pinergy has confirmed it plans to increase standard residential electricity prices from next month.

It is thought the increase will impact approximately 27,000 households, according to figures from Bonkers.ie.

The company said the increase is the result of "unprecedented volatile and upward pricing trends in the wholesale energy markets both domestically and globally".

The changes, which will come into effect from September 5th, will see the typical household cost increase by 19.2 per cent, equivalent to a €7.21 per week (including VAT) increase in the Estimated Annual Bill (EAB), or €374.92 annually.

These estimates are based on a domestic customer using typical consumption on standard tariffs, Pinergy added.

Daily standing charges will also increase by 30 per cent, while the pre-pay service charge will jump by 24 per cent.

The company's chief executive End Gunnell they have "absorbed as much of the current wholesale pricing increases as we could over recent months" however, he added the outlook remains challenging over the coming months.

"Frustratingly, this winter, Irish households & SMEs will have to face higher energy prices in a market that we believe needs reform.

"The Irish energy supply market is changing, and we have seen several suppliers simply exit citing the structural challenges in Ireland. We need to create a more level playing field for all energy suppliers," Mr Gunnell said.

More in this section

Taoiseach releases white-tailed eagle chicks into the wild Taoiseach releases white-tailed eagle chicks into the wild
Man arrested following drug seizure worth €90,500 in Bray Man arrested following drug seizure worth €90,500 in Bray
Galway shop celebrates after selling €5.5m-winning Lotto ticket Galway shop celebrates after selling €5.5m-winning Lotto ticket
energyelectricitycost of livingenergy billspinergyprice increases
Westlife star hails Louis Walsh ‘huge part of their story’ on his 70th birthday

Westlife star hails Louis Walsh ‘huge part of their story’ on his 70th birthday

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more