Diesel volumes down 2% as prices increase, CSO

Autodiesel volumes were down 2 per cent in June 2022 compared with last year, according to the latest figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

Clearances of autodiesel in June 2022, at 298 million litres, were 2 per cent lower than in June 2021. Autodiesel clearances remained the same as June 2019 and were 1 per cent lower than June 2018.

This is a change from the long term increasing trend for autodiesel volumes.

Clearances of petrol in June 2022, at 79 million litres remained the same as June 2021 and were 10 per cent lower than June 2019.

Excise clearances of marked gas oil were 15 per cent lower than in June 2021, while clearances of kerosene in June 2022 were 1 per cent lower than in June 2021.

Paul McElvaney, statistician in the environment and climate division, said: "At 298 million litres, clearances of autodiesel in June 2022 were 2 per cent lower than in June 2021.

“Autodiesel clearances matched that of June 2019 and were 1 per cent lower than June 2018. This is a notable change from the long term trend of increasing autodiesel volumes from 2012-2018, possibly as a result of current higher prices.

“At 79 million litres, clearances of petrol in June 2022 matched the volume of June 2021 and were 10 per cent lower than June 2019. This fits with the general decreasing trend in petrol volumes over the last decade and a half.”