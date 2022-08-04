Thu, 04 Aug, 2022 - 11:18

Amazon company Ring to hire first 30 people in Ireland

New technical customer support roles for the home security company can work from its Cork office or from home.
Amazon company Ring to hire first 30 people in Ireland

An Amazon company, Ring, has announced plans to hire its first 30 people in Ireland.

The home security company will offer around 30 technical customer support roles from its Amazon office in Cork, however, the news hires may also work from home if they wish.

The company is aiming to hire German and English-speaking technical customer support associates and team leaders by the end of the year, with options for part-time roles and flexible shift hours.

The company said the initial investment in Ireland will support Ring’s commitment to continue investing in Europe, and the new roles will complement existing global operations to help customers with home security setup and troubleshooting.

The permanent roles come with Amazon’s comprehensive benefits package, which includes private medical and dental insurance schemes, a retirement savings plan, eye care vouchers, employee discounts, and an income protection and disability scheme.

“We’re looking for people who can ensure our customers have the best possible experience, whether that's ahead of purchase or while getting set up with their devices,” said Andrew Pease, Ring’s director of global customer support.

“Ring has seen great success since we launched in Europe in 2016, and this new team in Cork will play a critical role in supporting Ring’s continued growth across Europe,” said Ian Semple, Ring’s senior manager of customer support operations in Ireland.

More in this section

What the papers say: Thursday's front pages What the papers say: Thursday's front pages
Four hospitalised after vehicle ploughs into crowd at Donegal festival Four hospitalised after vehicle ploughs into crowd at Donegal festival
Murder investigation launched after inmate dies following attack in Mountjoy prison Murder investigation launched after inmate dies following attack in Mountjoy prison
corkeuropeamazonwork from homeringgerman speakingenglish speakinghome security companytechnical customer support roles
Ashley Cain completes Dublin-leg of five-marathon challenge in aid of childhood cancer charity

Ashley Cain completes Dublin-leg of five-marathon challenge in aid of childhood cancer charity

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more