Waterford festival issues apology over speeches on trans community

The organisers of Waterford festival All Together Now have issued an apology over two speeches at the event on Saturday.

Stella O'Malley and Rachel Moran were criticised for elements of their speeches, which were reported to have alluded to anti-trans rights viewpoints according to the Waterford News & Star.

Irish author Emer McLysaght called Rachel Moran out on Twitter, saying "you are openly transphobic. ATN has stated that it supports trans rights".

In response, Rachel Moran said: "You Emer are a socially privileged twit who doesn’t give a toss about impoverished educationally disadvantaged women incarcerated with male offenders."

During their set, Pillow Queens said "trans rights are human rights, trans women are women".

Following controversy over the statements on line, All Together Now issued the following statement: "Today we had two speakers here that do not align with the views of ATN Festival.

"We wholeheartedly and unreservedly apologise to all our festival community, artists and supporters for any hurt or anguish caused. We support trans rights.

"It is as simple as that. Our hopes for this festival is that it is a safe, supportive and loving environment for everyone."