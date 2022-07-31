Sun, 31 Jul, 2022 - 14:48

Fire crews attend blaze in Dublin city centre

Four crews attended the scene on Capel Street
Muireann Duffy

Dublin Fire Brigade are at the scene of a fire in Dublin city centre.

Shortly before 1pm on Sunday the official Dublin Fire Brigade Twitter account tweeted: "Four crew of firefighters are fighting a fire in a shed off Capel Street."

"Smoke is visible in the area, but we have the situation under control," the tweet added.

The area has been cordoned off, however, Capel Street was made traffic-free earlier this year.

