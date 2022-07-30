Sat, 30 Jul, 2022 - 21:13

Fuel prices steady but uncertainty remains, warns AA Ireland

The price at the pumps for diesel and petrol was 201.8c and 200.3c respectively in July
Fuel prices steady but uncertainty remains, warns AA Ireland

The cost of petrol and diesel is steadying slightly, however, it is impossible to predict what is to come, AA Ireland has warned.

Their latest Fuel Price Index showed the average pump price for petrol in July was 200.3c per litre, while diesel was 201.8c.

Fuel prices spiralled earlier this year following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.

AA Ireland's Paddy Comyn said it is impossible to know how events around the world will impact the price of fuel here.

"Things did look like they were getting very bad about four to five weeks ago, but thankfully the predictions of it reaching as much as €2.50 per litre haven't materialised for now," he told Newstalk.

"If anything, we can look forward to a few weeks of stability," he added.

The price index also revealed the price of fuel in July before tax was 98.075c and 110.16c for petrol and diesel respectively, while the cost of a barrel of oil was $109 (€106.60).

According to the AA's figures, in the same month last year, petrol cost 139.5c per litre while diesel was 129.9c, with 2c since added to the price following the budget last October.

More in this section

Dublin's Victoria Secret store suffered €7.5 million hit due to pandemic Dublin's Victoria Secret store suffered €7.5 million hit due to pandemic
Michael Flatley settles High Court claim over works at Cork mansion Michael Flatley settles High Court claim over works at Cork mansion
Widespread anger among farming communities over ‘unrealistic’ emissions target Widespread anger among farming communities over ‘unrealistic’ emissions target
russiaukrainedieselfuel pricesfuelpetrolaa irelandcost of living
Prisoner seriously injured after assault in Mountjoy prison

Prisoner seriously injured after assault in Mountjoy prison

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more