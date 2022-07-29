Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 18:00

Michael Collins diaries to go on display for the first time in Cork

The diaries were loaned to the National Archives by the descendants of Collins, the family of the late Liam and Betty Collins, Clonakilty, Cork. 
Michael Collins diaries to go on display for the first time in Cork

Kenneth Fox

Michael Collins diaries, which cover the critical time period of 1918 to 1922, will go on display for the very first time at the Michael Collins House Museum in Clonakilty, Co Cork.

To mark the centenary of his death, the diaries were loaned to the National Archives by the descendants of Collins, the family of the late Liam and Betty Collins, Clonakilty, Cork.

They have undergone significant conservation and preservation treatment, archival processing and digitisation at the National Archives over recent months.

Visitors to the museum will be able to view all five diaries on a touchscreen device installed in the Michael Collins House Museum while the 1921 and 1922 diaries in physical form will go on public display for the month of August.

The Mayor of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins said that much has been written about Michael Collins over the last one hundred years, but there is something so special about seeing his actual words, written by his own hand on the pages of his diaries.

"I would like to congratulate Michael Collins House, the National Archives and the Collins family on coming together to make this possible. I hope the diaries will encourage people from far and wide to visit the museum and Clonakilty as well as inspiring people's interest in history.”

Speaking at the unveiling event, Orlaith McBride, Director of the National Archives, said they are very proud to partner with Cork County Council to bring the diaries to the Michael Collins House Museum, Clonakilty for public display.

"In returning the diaries to the place of Collins’ youth, a place that shaped and formed the young revolutionary, we are introducing them to a wider public as an important new primary source material to further our understanding of this significant national figure.”

Helen Collins, Michael Collins grandniece, said that Michael Collins' older brother Johnny passed the diaries to his son, her father Liam Collins.

"My siblings and I are very pleased, on our father's behalf, to place these precious diaries in the care of the National Archive and we are particularly happy to have them exhibited in our father's hometown of Clonakilty.

"Our grand uncle Michael Collins lived an extraordinary life. The diaries will give the public a much greater understanding of this exceptional and courageous man.”

Admission to the exhibition is free and the Michael Collins House Museum will extend its opening hours throughout the month of August.

The diaries are presented as part of the Government of Ireland’s Decade of Centenaries 2012-2023 National Programme.

More in this section

Supreme Court dismisses Hutch and Dowdall bid to prevent non-jury trials Supreme Court dismisses Hutch and Dowdall bid to prevent non-jury trials
Gang member caught with €1 million in cash and cocaine has sentence doubled Gang member caught with €1 million in cash and cocaine has sentence doubled
Man jailed for two and a half years for €20,000 drug possession Man jailed for two and a half years for €20,000 drug possession
corkclonakiltymichael collinsdecade of centenariesdiariesnational archives
Michael Flatley settles High Court claim over works at Cork mansion

Michael Flatley settles High Court claim over works at Cork mansion

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more