Drivers urged to be more aware of motorcyclists after rise in deaths

Kenneth Fox

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) and the Irish Motorcycle Association are appealing to drivers to be aware of and to look out for motorcyclists.

It come as 18 motorcyclists have died so far in 2022 an increase of five compared to 2021.

Drivers are being urged to ‘look out for’ motorcyclists at junctions and intersections, while motorcyclists are being reminded to wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

There have been a total of 95 road deaths in 2022 to date, according to figures from An Garda Síocahána.

A total of 15 pedestrians have died, 13 passengers and 46 drivers have died this year on our roads.

Speaking about warning, Michael Noonan, public relations officer with the Irish Motorcycle Association said, “Drivers should expect to encounter motorcyclists on the road more often at this time of year.

"They also need to understand that motorcyclists have less protection in the event of a crash and so are many times more vulnerable. A factor in collisions involving a motorcyclist and a driver is when a car or van turns or drives through a junction / joins a main road from a minor road, fails to observe, and ends up colliding with the motorcyclist.

"Therefore, it is critical that drivers look out for motorcyclists especially, at junctions, at intersections, when turning onto a main road and when changing lanes.”

Meanwhile, Stefan Auler, regional manager of the RSA said: “As someone who tests motorcyclists and is a keen motorcyclist, I have first-hand experience of the challenges that motorcyclists face daily on the road.

"Visibility is often a factor in motorcycle crashes involving other vehicles. Because of its narrow profile, a motorcycle can be easily hidden in a car’s blind spots such as the door and roof pillars or masked by objects or backgrounds outside a car like bushes, fences, and bridges."