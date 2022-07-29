Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 13:55

Donald Trump to visit Clare at the end of August

The businessman’s last visit to his Doonbeg hotel in 2019 caused much fanfare in the west Clare village
Donald Trump to visit Clare at the end of August

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

Former US president Donald Trump is to make a private visit to his hotel in Co Clare at the end of August, it is understood.

The businessman is to visit Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg in what will be his first visit to Ireland since 2019.

Mr Trump and then first lady Melania Trump spent two nights at the five-star Trump hotel to much local and media fanfare, meeting local school children who waved US flags while he played a round of golf.

During the trip, Mr Trump’s two sons Eric and Donald Junior pulled pints in a local pub, while a number of White House staff went into Doonbeg village one evening and spent time listening to traditional Irish music.

President Trump visit to Ireland – Day Three
Marine One takes off from Doonbeg Golf resort in County Clare as US President Donald Trump departs for Shannon Airport in 2019 (Brian Lawless/PA)

It is unconfirmed whether Mr Trump will travel with his family, or on what exact dates he will travel to Clare.

According to the Irish Mirror, which first reported the story, the visit is planned to last two or three days.

A US House of Representatives committee is currently investigating the Capitol Hill riots on January 6th 2021, including the extent of Mr Trump’s alleged involvement.

Over the past month, evidence given during the committee’s public hearings have created a stark narrative of a defeated Mr Trump “detached from reality”, clinging to his claims of voter fraud and working to reverse his presidential election defeat.

More in this section

Hutch and Dowdall attempt to prevent non-jury trials dismissed by Supreme Court Hutch and Dowdall attempt to prevent non-jury trials dismissed by Supreme Court
Teenager who sexually assaulted cousin gets two year detention Teenager who sexually assaulted cousin gets two year detention
Call to protect emergency services this bank holiday weekend Call to protect emergency services this bank holiday weekend
donald trumptrumpgolfco clareirishmelaniadoonbeg
Ana Kriegel murder: Court refuses to allow fresh evidence in 'Boy B' appeal

Ana Kriegel murder: Court refuses to allow fresh evidence in 'Boy B' appeal

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment
Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more