Fri, 29 Jul, 2022 - 08:58

Man killed in motorcycle crash in Co Down

Police are appealing for information about the incident in Newtonwnards, Co Down
Man killed in motorcycle crash in Co Down

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Down, Northern Ireland.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in Portaferry Road in Newtownards on Thursday.

The man, believed to be in his 30s, was riding a Honda motorcycle which crashed into a wall shortly before 7pm.

 

Officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam footage to get in touch by calling 101, quoting reference 1568.

Information can also be provided online using the non-emergency reporting form via https://selfservice.nidirect.gov.uk/firearms/PSNI/PSNIForms/OnlineIncident#/IntroAdult

More in this section

Confusion over changes to Covid-19 testing system Confusion over changes to Covid-19 testing system
Teenager who sexually assaulted cousin gets two year detention Teenager who sexually assaulted cousin gets two year detention
Knife-wielding mother drenched infant son in boiling water Knife-wielding mother drenched infant son in boiling water
ulstercollisionpsnico downmotorcyclistfatal crashnewtownards
Call to protect emergency services this bank holiday weekend

Call to protect emergency services this bank holiday weekend

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre Dell Technologies Forum confirmed for 27th September at Dublin Convention Centre
Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy Why ESB is recruiting 1,000 people to accelerate its net zero strategy
“We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children" “We’re seeing so many parents who can’t afford to heat their homes and feed their children"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more